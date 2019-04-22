PFA removes 3,753 packets of six frozen meat units

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Sunday removed 3,753 packets of six frozen meat products manufacturing companies from the market over failure to meet the food safety standards by sharing laboratory results of frozen meat products with media for the public interest.

A press release revealed that the authority took samples of 115 products of seven companies under the sampling schedule for 2019. It said the PFA teams removed 2,915 packets of K&N's, 544 packets of Seasons, 127 packets of Mann-o-Salwa, 164 packets of Hamza Foods, 100 packets of Neat Foods and three packets of Sabroso.

The authority issued fine tickets and served improvement notices on operators of meat companies. These products are not harmful for human consumption; however, improvement space is always present.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA stopped the supply of all failed brands in order to ensure the availability of quality meat in the markets. He said that supply of failed brands would remain suspended until their improvement. He said that anybody can download the complete list of the sample results from the PFA website (www.pfa.gop.pk). PFA also ordered to stop the production of all those brands that failed to meet the standards in the analysis report of the laboratory test. He said that PFA would again collect samples for laboratory test after ensuring proper reforms. Muhammad Usman told that the PFA would check frozen meat products twice a year.