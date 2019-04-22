close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Three ACs in Punjab issued warnings over public complaints

National

April 22, 2019

JHANG: On the directions of Punjab chief secretary, a show-cause notice and warning letters were served on three assistant commissioners of the district for poor performance in resolving public complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal of Prime Minister's Office. According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, during reviving progress about Pakistan Citizen Portal, it was found that assistant commissioners of Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari failed in resolving public complaints efficiently and accordingly.

The show-cause notice was served on the Athara Hazari AC while warning letters were serviced on ACs of Shorkot and Ahmedpur Sial for poor performance in addressing the complaints related to the Revenue Department. Meanwhile, the district information officer/spokesman for the deputy commissioner confirmed about issuances of the show-cause notices and warning letters to the three out of total four ACs of the district.

He said a commendatory letter of S&GAD was also received to DC Shoukat Ali for showing overall good performance about working on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

