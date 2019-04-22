Delay in procurement: Farmers forced to sell wheat at low price

Ag APP

MULTAN: Farmers have started selling wheat to middleman at low price due to an inordinate delay in wheat procurement process by the Punjab Food Department. Farmers are being offered new wheat price below Rs 1,100 per 40kg against the official support price of Rs 1,300. A large number of middlemen are approaching small farmers to convince them to sell their crop instead of waiting for government’s wheat procurement process.

Imran Talib, a farmer, told reporters that he sold his wheat to a middleman at the rate of Rs 1,070 per 40-kg. Another wheat grower Muhammad Yusuf said wheat harvesting had been continuing for the last two weeks, but the Punjab Food Department had not started procurement. He said he sold his produce for Rs 1,180 per 40 kg and also had to provide gunny bags to the purchaser also. The staff had been directed to start distribution of gunny bags from April 29.