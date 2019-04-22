NA to discuss energy situation, petroleum prices, crops damage today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly will hold its session today (Monday) at 4 pm to discuss the energy situation, petroleum prices and the damage caused to crops in the recent heavy rains.

According to orders of the day issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the session will start with question-hour. The next agenda item will be a calling attention notice of MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan regarding damage caused to the crops due to recent rains in the country.

Minister in charge of National Health Services and Regulations will lay the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance 2019 before the House as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

Minister in charge of finance, revenue and economic affairs will introduce a bill to further amend the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 2010. The minister will also introduce a bill to further amend the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar will introduce a bill to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997. Chairman Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Mujahid Ali will present a report of his committee on a bill to amend the Elections Act, 2017.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana will present a report of his committee on a bill to amend the Constitution. Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Production Ch Iftikhar Nazir will present the report on the bill to amend the Heavy Industries Taxila Board Act, 1997 through a new amendment.

Minister in charge of finance and revenue will lay before the assembly the second quarterly report of the board of directors of State Bank on the state of the economy for the year 2018-19 as required by section 9A(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956. While the minister will also lay before the House, the annual report of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) certified by the auditors for the year 2013 and 2014 together with the statement of accounts and the auditors’ report as required by sub-section (2) of section 22 of the Competition Commission Act, 2010.

According to the agenda, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will move a motion so that House may discuss the energy situation in the country. While the last agenda item will be calling attention notice of five members on the issue of increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from April 1, 2019, causing concern among the masses. The president has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.