Lahore building collapse death toll reaches six

LAHORE: The death toll in the Bhatti Gate building collapse incident had swollen to six on the conclusion of the operation on late Saturday.

The victims’ funeral prayers were offered collectively on Sunday at a local school. A large number of people, including family members, locals and relatives of the victims attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased persons have been identified as Shaheen Bibi, Shahzad, Qasim Wali, Farzana Bibi, Bushra and Abdullah. Four persons, including Khizar Hayat, 40, Nuaaf, 15, Haseeb, 6, and Aewen, 3, had received injuries in the incident. They were shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment. The incident created panic in the locality.