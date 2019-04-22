TT Singh blind murder case solved

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra city police Sunday solved a blind murder case of a youth. Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said body of Fakhar Imam, 25, of Nazimabad Colony of Gojra was recovered from Jhang branch canal a month ago. He said during investigation police took into custody Salma Bibi of Asghar Colony who confessed strangling Fakhar with the help of Suhail Shamshad of Chak 315/JB, Kala Pahar, Muhammad Adeel and Hakeem Iqarar of Asghar Colony. The DPO said Fakhar was murdered over having illicit ties with the daughter of Salma. The DPO announced prizes for the cops.