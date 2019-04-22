81st death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed

ISLAMABAD: The death anniversary of Allama Iqbal was observed Sunday across the country to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Various functions were arranged to mark the day, with special programmes aired on the state-run and private radios and TV channels, highlighting various aspects of Poet of the East.

The day was dawned with special prayers for solidarity and prosperity of the country and the Muslims. The nation paid special tribute to his vision of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, Dr Iqbal was a great representative of the subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Called the sufi poet of the modern age he was a man of great ideas. Allama Iqbal was great poet-philosopher, who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth through his poetry. His poetry has been translated in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English including several other languages. The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.