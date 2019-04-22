World scholars to attend moot on Iqbal at AIOU

ISLAMABAD: Eminent scholars from Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Sweden and some other countries are expected to attend International conference on Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal, to be held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on April 24 (Wednesday). The conference was being arranged by the university’s Department of Iqbal Studies in connection with his 81st death anniversary.

The conference is aimed at promoting the visionary thoughts of the great Muslim scholar and the poet east among the young generation. Academicians and researchers from home and abroad would hold deliberation upon the topic of Iqbal’s Intellectual and artistic universality.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the university would continue to imparting education to the youth in line with the visionary thoughts of the Allama Iqbal and added the Pakistani nation was proud of his scholarly thoughts and vision to creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

The event is also meant to pay tributes to his glorious services on the eve of his death anniversary that was observed throughout the country on April 21. Over the years, he said the university had been fulfilling its national responsibility to promote intellectual thoughts and farsighted message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal among the youth, through various academic pursuits and social activities.