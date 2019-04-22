56pc of women have CNICs in rural areas of Punjab: survey

Islamabad: A survey conducted by Punjab Commission on Status of Women revealed that in rural areas of Punjab only 56 per cent of young women have Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

According to a survey as compared with rural peers, urban women have 64 per cent of CNICs of women age 18 years and above. Fewer CNICs were issued to women in Punjab (41 %) as compared to men (59 %), it said.

In General Election 2018, 69 per cent of all young women have voted, compared to 32 per cent in the elections of 2013. It said that 69 per cent of political participation has been noted during the year 2010 to 2018 and only 39 per cent of women were aware of political parties and 1.9 per cent were active members of these political parties.

62 per cent of young women are using cell phones in Punjab (71% urban) while 34 per cent have computer literacy. 21 per cent young women have access to internet and out these 82 per cent participate in social media forums, it added.

Survey stressed that Nadra should actively seek to eliminate the gender gap in CNICs and voter registration through extensive outreach campaigns especially in high schools and colleges.

