



NAB arrests Nadeem Bhutto in fake account scam





ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, arrested Nadeem Bhutto in the fake bank account scam. According to NAB sources, Nadeem Bhutto is said to be In-charge of Bhutto House at Naudero in Larkana.

The NAB, Sukkur, will produce before the Accountability Court today (Monday) for transit remand to hand him over to NAB Rawalpindi, where the Combined Investigation headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi is probing the fake bank accounts scam.

Nadeem Bhutto’s name was among the 142 persons including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur connected to this case whose names had been put on the Provisional National Immigration List (PNIL) and the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, Media Coordinator of the PPP Usman Ghazi denied that Nadeem Bhutto was In-charge of the Bhutto House Larkana. “Nadeem Bhutto never remained In-charge of Bhutto House Larkana,” he said.

He also denied the reports that Nadeem Bhutto was arrested from Larkana, saying neither Nadeem Bhutto was arrested from the Bhutto House Larkana nor the Bhutto House in Larkana was raided.