One killed in building collapse

LAHORE: At least one person was killed and four others including two children were injured when a multi-storey building collapsed, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Mohalla Aslam Khan, Bhati Chowk area of the Walled City.

Resultantly, a person Shehbaz died under the debris. The rescuers said few others were also trapped inside the collapsed building, whereas the rescue operation was continued till filing of the news.