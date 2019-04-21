close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
April 21, 2019

One killed in building collapse

National

April 21, 2019

LAHORE: At least one person was killed and four others including two children were injured when a multi-storey building collapsed, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Mohalla Aslam Khan, Bhati Chowk area of the Walled City.

Resultantly, a person Shehbaz died under the debris. The rescuers said few others were also trapped inside the collapsed building, whereas the rescue operation was continued till filing of the news.

