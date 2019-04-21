One killed in building collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least one person was killed and four others including two children were injured when a multi-storey building collapsed, here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Mohalla Aslam Khan, Bhati Chowk area of the Walled City.
Resultantly, a person Shehbaz died under the debris. The rescuers said few others were also trapped inside the collapsed building, whereas the rescue operation was continued till filing of the news.
