Sun Apr 21, 2019
MoU for setting up 99 water filtration plants

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha and Sailani Welfare Trust President Yusuf Lakhani Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish 99 water filtration plants at different locations in Lahore.

The commissioner said the Sailani trust would expand its initiative in other districts also, adding that during Ramazan, the Trust would increase the number of its dastarkhawan (free food centres) in Lahore.

DC Lahore Saliha Saeed, Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, Manager Lahore Sailani Trust Izhar Hussain and others were also present.

