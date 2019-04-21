Summer vacations in Punjab schools to begin from May

LAHORE: The education department has decided to start the summer vacations for all public and private schools of the province from May due to the holy month of Ramazan.

In this context all the stakeholders indulging private schools have been taken on board. The sources said the officers of the education department conducted an important meeting regarding summer vacations in which the central body of the representatives the private schools organisation were also present.

On this occasion a decision was taken after the mutual consultation by the education department that the summer vacation would commence from May while two hour summer camps could be organised in private and government schools from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.

PIERA fails to regulate private institutions due to lack of clear policy However the decision of organising summer camp has been linked to the parents consent. According to sources official notification would be issued in this regard. The department also warned that if any private school tried to manipulate the schedule of summer vacation it would be sealed. The decision of commencing summer vacations from May has been taken due to the month of Ramazan.