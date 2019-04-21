NA session opens tomorrowLegislation on criminals molesting minors will be initiated

ISLAMABAD: The criminals involved in molesting minors will be consigned to gallows and the cases will be tried under terrorism laws and in anti-terror courts. The legislation for the purpose would be initiated in the National Assembly’s session commencing here tomorrow (Monday) evening.

Well placed Parliamentary sources told The News here on Saturday that session of the National Assembly that is being held after six week’s long pause and facing hindrances will continue till the advent of Holy month of Ramazan and adjourned sine die in the first week of May. The National Assembly’s Leader of the House; Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition both will be absent from the House on its first day of the session. They may stay away for the whole first week of the session.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who leads the ruling PTI politically in the Parliament will also be staying away from the sitting since he will also be out of the country like the two Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif.

Some stalwarts from the both sides will also not turn up in the opening day of the session as they are away from the country but despite that the House will witness storm on account of number of issues.

Speaker Asad Qaisar has yet to issue production orders of detained leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafiq who has been confined by the NAB in Lahore. His absence will cause rumpus in the National Assembly if the production orders are not issued today (Sunday), the sources pointed out.

The health issues of former Prime Minister and Quaid of PML-N Nawaz Sharif will also be highlighted in the course of session. The members belonging to the opposition will agitate the question of witch-hunting against opposition leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and his family. The leaders of the opposition including Asif Zardari is also on the hit list of the NAB. The opposition will jointly protest against the highhandedness of the government in the sitting.

The sources said that Parliamentary leaders of various groups will have meeting with Speaker Asad Qaisar before the commencement of the sitting in his chamber to hammer out agenda and conduct of the business. The government has planned to pilot a draft for legislation in the House that will ensure severe punishment for offenders involved in heinous crimes against minors. The idea of such punishment was under discussion ever-since the tragic incident of Kasur’s minor girl Zainab. And recently more incidents had been reported where the beast criminals have committed identical offences.

It is likely that opposition will also support the bill as it accorded support to the bill for enhancing the number of judges for the superior judiciary in previous session, the sources added.

The Senate will also be in session during the week as it will be starting on April 25, the sources said.