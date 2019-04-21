close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

3 ACs removed over non-disposal of complaints

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

LAHORE: After Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar took notice of poor performance regarding disposal of complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the provincial departments have started action against officers who showed irresponsibility.

The chief secretary ordered action against officers over poor performance in connection with disposal of complaints at Pakistan Citizen Portal at a meeting. The Services and General Administration Department removed assistant commissioners (ACs) of DG Khan, Gujrat and Toba Tek Singh, issued show-cause notices to 31 and warning letters to 20 others.

Seventy-one assistant commissioners were awarded with appreciation letters over satisfactory performance. Similarly, explanation letters were served on two deputy commissioners whereas warning letters were issued to three others.

