CM decides to lift ban on parole

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to lift the ban on parole to provide relief to prisoners and instructions have been issued to the Home Department.

The chief minister also directed to send 400 prisoners imprisoned in jails of Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said immediate action should be taken as per law to send them to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said prisoners also had basic human rights and he was getting information about conditions of prisoners in jails.

He said prisoners should get facilities as per jail manual, and children of woman prisoners should be properly looked after.

ROADS: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at the CM Officer in which progress of the infrastructure development, especially construction and repair of roads, was reviewed.

The proposed programme of infrastructure, especially road sector for the financial year 2019-2020 was reviewed in detail. Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said roads in rural areas would be constructed and repaired under the ‘’Naya Pakistan Manzelain Asan’’ programme and billions of rupees had been earmarked for the purpose.

Every district will be provided with funds in proportion to its population. He said new roads would be constructed and repaired for the promotion of agriculture, energy, industry, mining and tourism.

Two-way roads and connecting roads will be constructed to connect cities of Punjab with the CPEC. He said the schemes of road construction and repair would be completed on priority. It will have positive impact on the agriculture economy and the rural population would get best travelling facilities.

Greetings: Usman Buzdar has greeted the Christian community on Easter. In his message, he said the purpose of Easter is to spend time and share pleasantries with deserving people. The Christian community is peace-loving people, and we respect them and share their joys. He said Easter is the time to guide humanity to welfare of humanity and promote pious qualities. Islam teaches us to respect all prophets and we believe in all prophets including Hazrat Essa (AS) as this is part of our faith. Brotherhood, harmony and forgiving are teachings of Hazrat Essa (AS).

He said the Christian community had rendered valuable services for the development and progress of Pakistan.

Biometric verification: The scope of Eitmad centres, set up with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia for biometric verification of Haj and Umrah pilgrims, will be enhanced. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al Malki. Saudi Arab will set up Eitmad centres in other districts. In the first phase, Eitmad centre will be set up in Dera Ghazi Khan. Haj and Umrah pilgrims will get facilities due to setting up of Eitmad centres in more districts. Usman Buzdar thanked the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and said Saudi Arabia was a trusted friend of Pakistan and citizens would get biometric verification facility on their doorstep.

arrested: Traffic wardens arrested a man who was fleeing after snatching a cell phone from a citizen near Qurtaba Chowk. The arrested accused person has been identified as Usman. The chief traffic officer said the City Traffic Police Lahore had also been working for the protection of lives and properties of citizens besides maintaining flow of traffic.

course: The Emergency Services Academy (ESA), Rescue 1122, imparted training to 41 personnel of Anti-Riot Force (ARF) of Punjab Police to enhance their emergency response skills as first responders.

Addressing the closing ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the police officials on successfully completing the specially designed course. On the occasion, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir thanked Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team for providing training facility to the ARF officials.