Security guard shot dead

FAISALABAD: A security guard of a spinning mill was shot dead on Friday night.

Sohail Nisar, a guard of a mills situated on Sheikhupura Road, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen. Reportedly, the killing happened owing to an old enmity.

The Balochni police have registered a case.

YOUTH DIES IN ACCIDENT: A youth died when his car collided with a bus on Friday.

Usman Khalid and his family members were moving in a car and near Samundri on Lahore-Khanewal motorway they hit a bus.

As a result, Usman died on the spot and his mother and father sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital.

In another road accident, a car hit and killed Qadeer Hussain of Humayun Town, Dhudhiwala when he was crossing a road.