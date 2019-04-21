Khuli Kutchehry in far-off Lower Dir village

TIMERGARA: The district administration on Saturday held a khuli kutchehry at Jakar Baba, a scenic area on the border of Swat and Dir, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dir, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Wazir, heads of all departments, elected representatives, area elders and a large number of locals attended the event.

It was for the first time that heads of the district administration and police held public hearing in the area.

The participants demanded establishment of middle school for girls besides development of infrastructure and promotion of tourism in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner assured the participants that the district administration would immediately forward their demands to the concerned quarters to be fulfilled as soon as possible.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai directed officials of the Forest Department to take practical steps to protect the area from deforestation besides launching an extensive plantation drive in the area.

In response to the demand, DPO Arif Shahbaz Wazir announced establishing a police checkpost for ensuring security of locals.

SEVEN ARRESTED: Seven culprits were arrested in Lower Dir for their alleged involvement in cutting forest illegally on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila Masood Jan took the action following complaints.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Jamil, Gul Feroz Khan, Said Ahmad Khan, Habibur Rahman, Sikandar Khan, Said Muhammad Khan and Sultanay.

AC Masood Jan told reporters that he had warned the accused but they did not refrain from illegally cutting trees in the forest.