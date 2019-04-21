PPP activists protest against price hike, unemployment

MARDAN: Activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday staged a rally against the spiralling prices of different commodities and increasing joblessness.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the federal and provincial governments, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the prime minister, as well as the federal and provincial governments.

PPP district president Nawabzada Aurangzeb Khan, general secretary Aurangzeb, former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Hoti, party’s provincial council member Abid Ali Shah advocate and other party office-bearers led the rally. The rally started from Khwaja Hoti’s residence at Bagh and turned in to a public meeting at Pakistan Chowk. Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had failed to control price-hike and tackle unemployment issue in the country.

They said that instead of providing relief, people were facing problems under the current government.

They said the recent removal of a few federal ministers would not solve problems of the country. They demanded Imran Khan and his government to relinquish power. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Gang involved in motorbike lifting busted in Mardan

The police busted a gang involved in lifting motorbikes from different parts of the district by arresting three people including leader of the gang and also recovered 14 motorbikes, an official said on Saturday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Sajjad Khan told a press conference that a gang had been stealing motorbikes in different parts of the district for the last several weeks.

He added that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Mohammad Ali Gandapur, a team headed by him and including SP Operations Mushtaq Khan, ASP City Ali Bin Tariq, SHO City Mohsin Fawad and SHO Lundkhwar Ashaq Hussain started investigating the case.

He said the team arrested Jan Mohammad alias Jani, Imran, and Mohammad Wali, residents of Par Hoti. He added that Jan Mohammad and Mohammad Wali used to lead the gang. He said they would sell the stolen motorbikes to Afzal, a resident of Sakhakot in Malakand district, for Rs10,000. He said the police also recovered 14 motorbikes stolen from different parts of the district.