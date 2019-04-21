PTF general council meets in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of leading tennis clubs from all over the country participated in the general council meeting of the Pakistan Tennis Federation on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan.

PTF’s management and representatives of provincial associations and affiliated units also attended the meeting. The clubs’ representatives were invited to discuss their affiliation with the PTF.

The president apprised the participants of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India and the South Asian Games. He said the teams for both events would be trained at the PTF National Training Centre.

He also stressed the importance of clubs in promotion of tennis at the grassroots level and thanked the club representatives for their participation.

Saifullah also welcomed Muhammad Saleem Marwat, the newly elected president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, and Hamid Niaz, the newly appointed national coordinator for Junior Tennis Initiative.

Hamid briefed the participants on his vision of the way forward to ensure that the JTI programme covers all the districts nationwide so that players’ base could be increased.

The council evaluated the performance of all the affiliated units and discussed ways to further enhancing their efforts for promotion of tennis, especially in areas where they are lacking.