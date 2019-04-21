Ton-up Kohli hails Moeen for crucial IPL win

KOLKATA: Virat Kohli scored his first IPL century of the year, then paid tribute on Saturday to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Moeen Ali for setting up a crucial second win of the season.

“Moeen changed the game completely and that allowed me to play my game,” said the India captain, who completed his 100 on the penultimate ball of the Bangalore innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. While Kohli’s 58-ball century anchored the Bangalore innings on Friday, England allrounder Moeen blitzed the Kolkata spinners, making 66 off 28 balls — including six sixes and five fours.

With Bangalore needing to up the run rate, Moeen hit the second ball he faced off left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the long-on stands for six. In the 16th over, he hit Kuldeep — who he will have to face in the World Cup in June — for three sixes and two fours. Kuldeep then dismissed his rival with the last ball of the over.

Bangalore were suffering with veteran South African star AB de Villiers rested because of illness but through Kohli and Moeen made an impressive 213-4 off their 20 overs. No team has ever successfully chased a target this big at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and the Knight Riders got to only 203-5.

Nitish Rana made an unbeaten 85 while Andre Russell hit two fours and nine sixes in a 25-ball 65 before being run out off the penultimate ball.