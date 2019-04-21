Highlanders snap losing streak, extend Blues away woes

WELLINGTON: An acrobatic Shannon Frizell sparked an Otago Highlanders revival to snap a five-match losing streak with a 24-12 victory over the Auckland Blues in their Super Rugby clash in Dunedin on Saturday.

It was all the Blues for most of the first half when they led 5-0 before Frizell put the Highlanders on the board by diving over a ruck to score after a series of forward drives had proved fruitless. From there the Highlanders took control and outplayed the Blues three tries to two, to lift themselves off the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

The Blues remain in third place, behind the Canterbury Crusaders and Wellington Hurricanes, but have not won an away match in New Zealand since round two of the 2013 season. Highlanders’ skipper Ben Smith described the win as “awesome”.

“Our defence did a good job because they’ve got x-factor right across their team and we managed to work hard for each other and shut that down.” Pre-match interest had focused on rival fly-halves Josh Ioane and Otere Black now Damian McKenzie is out of World Cup reckoning. But neither provided any obvious answers for the selectors, although Ioane had a 100 percent kicking record with three out of three. With time on the clock, the Blues had their best moment of the second half when Melani Nanai latched on to a cross kick to score.