Yasin Malik seriously ill in Indian custody

NEW DELHI: The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi in a serious condition after his health deteriorated during hunger strike in the custody of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

Malik is in NIA’s custody in New Delhi in connection with a false case registered against him. Malik’s family members said they were told by the authorities in Delhi, where they had gone to meet him, that he had begun hunger strike. “It’s 12th day he is on hunger strike and has been shifted to a hospital in a serious condition,” they said. The family members said they were told he had been shifted to medical facility in a serious condition where he rejected to take medicines as well.

Meanwhile, a JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Saturday confirmed Malik was in a serious condition in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. The spokesman warned India of serious consequences if anything untoward happened to the JKLF chairman.