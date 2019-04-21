‘Feudal lords a hindrance to economic development’

KARACHI: The feudals, with all the clout they wield, are virtually the rulers in the rural areas and manage to have all the prized land allotted to them.

This was stated by Dr Ishrat Husain, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and former Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi University, and currently adviser on institutional reforms and austerity to the Prime Minister.

He was in conversation with Dr Farrukh Iqbal, current director of the IBA, at the IBA’s city campus on Saturday afternoon with reference to his recently published book, “The Economy of Modern Sindh: Opportunities Lost and Lessons for the Future”, co-authored by Aijaz Qureshi and Nadeem Hussain. “It is a pity that we’ve not been able to devise a viable method of equitable distribution of water with the result that the small farmer suffers,” he said.

“All the land in the riparian areas goes to the influential feudal lord” because of his connections right to the top, he said.

The former SBP governor said that if the small and medium scale farmers were to have their due share of water, things would be much more positive as regards agricultural production.

“Today, anything in the areas (riparian and non-riparian) has a deep impact on the provincial economy,” he said.

The influential landlord exercises such clout that even state functionaries like the police of the area and the revenue officials are all at his beck and call, he added.