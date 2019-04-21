Politicians in KP reject proposed changes to LG Act

PESHAWAR: Leaders of political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday rejected proposed local government (amended) bill 2019 and warned to launch protest and move the court if changes were made in the original LG Act.

Speaking at a news conference here, JI MPA Inayatullah Khan said the provincial government had made certain amendments in Local Government Bill, 2019, abolishing post of district nazim and the district council besides introducing so many other changes to the exiting local government system in the province.

Accompanied by Qaumi Watan Party leader Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, JUI-F leader Ghulam Ali, PML-N spokesman Ikhtiyar Wali, JI activist Intikhab Chamkani and others, Inayatullah said the changes were against the relevant clauses of previous LG Act 2013, which was a violation of the law. He said that proper consultation with all concerned stakeholders should have been made before taking such decision.

Sikandar Sherpao said the amendments have reduced powers of local government representatives, for which no proper consultation was made with relevant stakeholders so it was against the spirit of democracy. Ghulam Ali, Ikhtiyar Wali, Intikhab Chamkani unanimously opposed the amendment in Local government Act 2013 and vowed to resist it in provincial assembly as well as other forums and also move the court if the

government passed the proposed Local Government (amended) Bill 2019 without proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.