LG reps ask KP govt to withdraw proposed amends to Act

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives have demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government to withdraw proposed amendments to Local Government Act, 2013.

“We are going to move court against proposed amendments in Local Government Act, 2013, which scrapped district council in order to empower bureaucracy in the province,” Sardar Said Ghulam, the district nazim Mansehra, told a news conference here on Saturday.

Flanked by district naib nazim Murtaza Tanoli, tehsil nazim Oghi Raja Bashir and members of district council, Said Ghulam said as

the PTI government had claimed to devolve powers to grassroots but, in fact, it wanted to bring local government system under bureaucracy.

“We have decided to adopt multipronged strategy for our agitation against proposed amendments as we would also hold series of protests and rallies besides moving to court,” said Said Ghulam.

The district nazim said that people wanted such local government system which was beyond political affiliations but government ignored their opinion.

“If district council are vanished and tehsil are empowered its mean the deputy commissioner would exercise all those powers and authorities now being exercised by district nazims which is against essence of this system,” said Murtaza Tanoli.

He said that district nazims and naib nazims across KP were on same page and wanted district councils to exist in the upcoming LG system.