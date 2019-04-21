Iqbal’s death anniversary today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The 81st death anniversary of poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed here today. Various functions would be held to pay tributes to the poet who played a pivotal role in motivating and mobilizing the Muslims of subcontinent for the creation of a separate homeland.
