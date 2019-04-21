JKLF chief Yasin Malik seriously ill: family

HELD KASHMIR: The family members of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik on Saturday said he is seriously ill and has been shifted to a hospital in New Delhi for treatment.

Addressing a press conference at their Maisuma residence, the sister and mother of Malik said their lawyer told them that the JKLF chief was shifted to a hospital. “The authorities were forced to tell his lawyer that his (Yasin Malik’s) condition is very serious and he is on a hunger strike for the past 12 days. He (Yasin Malik’s) was protesting shifting to Tihar jail on an illegal remand,” his sister told the reporters. She said that Malik’s counsel was scheduled to meet him today. “We had gone to Jammu to meet him (Malik), but when we reached there in the evening, we heard that he has been taken to Delhi. So we returned without meeting him. Since then, we are only in touch with his lawyer. The lawyer, Raja Tufail, was also not allowed to meet Malik,” she alleged.

Shopkeepers lowered their shutters in the Maisuma area of the city soon after the news of Malik’s condition reached there. “Deeply disturbed by the sudden news about Yasin Malik being seriously ill and shifted to hospital in New Delhi. As no one is allowed to meet him details are not yet known. His safety and well being is the responsibility of the state under whose detention he is arrested and slapped with PSA,” tweeted Mirwaiz.

A Delhi court on April 10 had sent Yasin Malik to NIA custody till April 22 after the agency sought his custodial interrogation in connection with a case related to alleged funding of separatists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.