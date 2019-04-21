Chinese national’s death being probed

ISLAMABAD: Preliminary post-mortem report has disclosed that head injury was not the cause of death of a Chinese national whose body was found lying in a deserted place in Iqbal Town on Friday, hospital sources told this this reporter on Saturday.Initial investigation by the Kohsar police revealed that Li Jinqiang, holder of Chinese passport No EF3122383, came to Islamabad on April, 14 on a 7-day business visa.

He was staying at house number 4, street 3 in Sector F-7/1. On 17th April, the owner of Chinese-owned establishment informed the Kohsar Police that Li Jinqiang had gone missing.

The police registered the FIR on 18th April and an alert about the missing Chinese national was circulated among the relevant departments.

On 19th April, the Kohsar police received a tip that the body of a Chinese national was lying in a deserted area in Iqbal Town in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station.

The Kohsar police immediately dispatched a forensic science lab and investigation staff to the spot, which identified the Chinese national and collected necessary evidences.

The body was shifted to the Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) for postmortem. The surgeon sent the viscera for chemical examination. Initial investigations have raised quite a few questions about the death of Mr Li Jinqiang because it was found out that apparently he went to Kohsar Market in Sector F-6/3 but left his passport, wallet and cell phone behind in his room, which is very unusual for a foreigner to do.

Kohsar police are working on lines if he had been kidnapped and murdered by some people over some monetary or business dispute.

His head carried a small injury, which doctors said was not the cause of death.

It has also been learnt that the deceased was a patients of epilepsy and he might have had a seizure and collapsed, causing the head injury.

The police have taken help from the CCTV cameras installed in these areas and are also waiting for the forensic report, which will help determine the actual cause of death.

It is also being investigated whether the deceased had used a taxi or went with some people in a private vehicle.