Plan to make Pirmahal district gets mixed reaction

TOBA TEK SINGH: The plan of the Punjab government to elevate Pirmahal tehsil as a new district got mixed reaction on Saturday.

Reportedly, PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana and his wife Ashfa Fatyana had been making efforts to elevate Kamalia tehsil to the status of a new district, but their bid had been opposed by the people of Pirmahal and Toba tehsils. Now on the news of the proposed decision on the recommendation of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar of elevating Pirmahal as district, a local social leader Mian Asad Hafeez said Pirmahal was the smallest tehsil of the Toba district in terms of population and area. He said the infrastructure of the new district could not be completed easily.

He said it seemed hard to implement the decision of declaring Pirmahal as a district. Fatyana said no such decision had been taken or its proposal was under consideration. He said on his and his wife's proposal, a committee was formed by the CM to decide to elevate Kamalia as a new district.

He said Pirmahal was elevated tehsil after its separation from Kamalia and it would be a very small district. He proposed inclusion of Mamunkanjan (presently in Samundri tehsil of Faisalabad) in the proposed Kamalia district.

PTI MPA Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad Saeedi and PTI central vice president and ex-district nazim Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq said if the people of Pirmahal had no objection then how they could oppose their point of view. PTI leader Rana Khalid Mahmood opposed both Fatyana's and the Punjab Governor's proposals to make Kamalia or Pirmahal as new districts. He said if it was done so Toba Tek Singh would be reduce into a small district.

TRAIN KILLS MAN: A man died when a train hit him at Shorkot Cantonment railway station on Friday night.

According to police, Ghulam Rasool, 72, of Toba village Chak 378/JB Fattowal was crossing the track when a train hit him, leaving him dead instantly.