APNS welcomes Firdous as Special Assistant on Information

KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting.

They hoped that during her tenure the cordial relations between the federal government and the APNS will be more strengthened.

The APNS expressed its confidence that during her tenure the APNS would enjoy her assistance and cooperation in addressing the unresolved issues of the newspaper industry.