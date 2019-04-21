close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

PO killed in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

NOWSHERA: A proclaimed offender was killed in an encounter in Ziarat Kaka Sahib area here on Saturday.

The sources said the on an information that a proclaimed offender was present at Duaran area in Ziarat Kaka Sahib area, the police raided the hideout and killed Jan Saeed after an exchange of fire.

The police also arrested Faqir and Ihsanullah and recovered two Kalashnikov and pistols from them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan