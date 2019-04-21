2 cops suspended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera Saturday transferred five traffic wardens, including a Sub-Inspector and suspended two police officers over negligence and poor performance.
The DPO transferred Senior Traffic Warden M Azam as In-charge Licensing Branch, Traffic Warden Sajid Mehmood posted as In-charge Police Training School, M Tanveer as Reader DSP Traffic, M Rizwan as Duty Officer Traffic Staff.
The DPO also suspended SHO Bhalwal (PS) Sadar Hussain Mehdi and an Assistant Sub-Inspector Arshed Ali Phularwan (PS) over poor performance and directed them to report to Police Lines.
