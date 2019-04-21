close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 21, 2019

2 cops suspended

National

A
APP
April 21, 2019

SARGODHA: District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera Saturday transferred five traffic wardens, including a Sub-Inspector and suspended two police officers over negligence and poor performance.

The DPO transferred Senior Traffic Warden M Azam as In-charge Licensing Branch, Traffic Warden Sajid Mehmood posted as In-charge Police Training School, M Tanveer as Reader DSP Traffic, M Rizwan as Duty Officer Traffic Staff.

The DPO also suspended SHO Bhalwal (PS) Sadar Hussain Mehdi and an Assistant Sub-Inspector Arshed Ali Phularwan (PS) over poor performance and directed them to report to Police Lines.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan