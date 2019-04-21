No change in Punjab cabinet till budget: minister

GUJRANWALA: Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rashid said there was no possibility of change in the Punjab cabinet till budget. Inaugurating a flower exhibition at Gulshan Park, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was their captain and he had right to change his team at any time. He said despite critical financial situation, the government was working hard to facilitate citizens.

He said a site had been finalised at Gujranwala for a housing scheme for the poor. The minister said construction work at the housing project at Gujranwala would be started after the budget. He said political leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif ali Zardari had completed their political innings and now when NAB had started action against them, they had started the blame game against the government. He said the opposition was busy in propaganda against the Punjab government but the Punjab chief minister and his cabinet was not going anywhere. The minister also visited the various floral stalls and appreciated the efforts of the PHA administration. Chairman PHA SA Hameed, Chairman GDA Sheik Amir Rehman, Vice-Chairman PHA Ali Shabbir Mehar and other local party leaders and workers were also present.