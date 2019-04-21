Man tortured, face blackened for misbehaving with woman

SIALKOT: Ten people tortured a man, cut his mustaches and blackened his face for misbehaving with a woman on Saturday.

According to police, Sabir was tortured by Dilber and his accomplices in Pakki Kotli village in the limits of Sadr Sialkot police.

The accused also cut his mustaches and blackened his face with ink and injured his wife Khalida and daughter Samia when they tried to save him, the police said.

Reportedly, Sabir is accused of misbehaving with the daughter of Dilber. The police have arrested Dilber and his a few accomplices after registering a case.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Locals were deprived of cash and other valuables on Saturday.

Gunmen barged into the house of Mian Muhammad Ajmal on Qasim Road and stole Rs 11 million, prize bonds worth Rs 18 million and 50 tola gold.

Unidentified thieves stole new car of Aqeel Ahmed from his house on College Road in the limits of Rangpura police. Police have registered cases.

50 KITE FLYERS HELD: Police Saturday arrested more than 50 people from different localities on charges of flying kites.

Police of Civil Lines, Kotwali, Rangpura, Nekapura, Sadder Sialkot, Head Marala, Kotli Loharan, Uggoki and Muradpur arrested more than 50 accused, including, Junaid, Adnan, Ishfaq, Nabeel, Ibrahim and many others for flying kites and registered cases against them.

Five held for setting off fireworks: Police arrested five people on charges of setting off fireworks and misbehaving with police.

Police raided Jinnah Town and arrested accused Shahid, Zahid, Samar, Saad and Ayub who were setting off fireworks.

Reportedly, the accused misbehaved with the police. Cases have been registered against the accused.

8 HELD OVER SELLING FIREWORKS: Eight people were arrested on charges of selling fireworks.

Nekapura police arrested accused Bilal. Head Marala police arrested Razzaq, Badar, Israr and Khalil. Sambrial police arrested Munibul Hassan and Afzal and City Pasroor police arrested Shabbir.

The police booked the accused after recovering sore of fireworks items from them.

DISTILLERY UNEARTHED:Police Saturday arrested four people on charges of running a distillery.

The police raided Saidpur village and arrested accused Naveed, Waseem, Shani and Shamas, who were busy in distilling liquor. The police seized the distillery and 10 litre liquor and registered a case against the accused.