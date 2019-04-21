Two soldiers, youth injured in Waziristan blasts

MIRANSHAH: Two security personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device explosion in Kharr Kamar area of Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The sources said the injured, whose names could not be ascertained, were shifted to the Dattakhel Camp Hospital.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when unidentified persons opened fire on them in Dalkhel area in Boya tehsil. The injured were identified as Muhammad Marjan and Khobnawaz.

WANA: A youth was injured in a landmine explosion in Halal Algad area in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan on Saturday, sources said.

They said that Amanullah, 20, was on his way to his field when the explosion occurred, injuring him seriously.

He was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ladha Furqan Ashraf and other officials visited the hospital to inquire after the health of the injured youth. They handed over him Rs30,000 and announced to give more financial help.