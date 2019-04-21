CM decides to lift ban on parole

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to lift the ban on parole to provide relief to prisoners and instructions have been issued to the Home Department. The chief minister also directed to send 400 prisoners imprisoned in jails of Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said immediate action should be taken as per law to send them to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said prisoners also had basic human rights and he was getting information about conditions of prisoners in jails. He said prisoners should get facilities as per jail manual, and children of woman prisoners should be properly looked after.