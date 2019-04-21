New team unlikely to deliver: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: In a sign of discontent with the recent federal cabinet reshuffle and induction of some new faces, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said it seemed highly unlikely that the new team would be able to deliver in the present difficult circumstances. Answering a question of ‘Geo Parliament’ host, Khattak said, “Whosoever comes in power claims he’s the knack and ability to deliver,” adding that time alone will tell what they will do. However, he prayed for the success of the new team. Asked if he was firmly saddled as defence minister, Khattak said it did not bother him whether he was a minister or not.