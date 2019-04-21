close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
April 21, 2019

KP governor’s ‘yes’ to presidential system

Top Story

NR
News Report
April 21, 2019

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman says if a referendum is held, he will cast his vote in favour of presidential system. In an interview with Geo’s programme ‘Jirga’ on Saturday, he told anchor Saleem Safi that all powers had been vested in the chief minister of the province and he only held consultations and passed instructions being a senior party member and governor. When the anchor asked if this meant he had become another Asif Ali Zardari, Shah Farman said he did not know which attribute he was referring to while comparing him with Zardari. He said Asif Zardari had a number of attributes and he did not have any of them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story