Opposition ready to work with govt if tariffs cut

KARACHI: The opposition parties have offered wholehearted support to the government in pulling the economy out of crisis, slashing inflation and providing relief to the people in response to the olive branch offered by the newly installed PM's assistant on Information.

The Prime Minister's Assistant on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday announced policy of reconciliation with the opposition, saying they have an indispensable role for democracy and Parliament.

Awan was talking to the media after prime minister's meeting with government spokespersons and other leaders. She also solicited opposition's suggestions to address the economic issues. Appreciating the government's gesture, the leaders of the major opposition parties offered help to address inflation and nose diving value of the rupee, to provide relief to the common man.

The Pakistan People's Party's senior leader and former chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani said if the government is keen to provide relief to the people that it should immediately reduce the electricity and gas tariff, slash the cost of petrol, medicines and the daily commodities. He said the incumbent government does not seem serious in providing relief to the people and they do not have a direction. He said the government must tell the people of the IMF's conditionalities under which it is devaluing rupee which has multiplied the debts and inflation. He said the government is involving itself in a needless debate of imposing presidential system for which they do not have any majority in the parliament.

Former Governor Sindh and senior PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said Prime Minister Imran Khan's reconciliation policy is a positive gesture. He said by going against Sharif brothers and Zardari as a vendetta how could they address the serious economic issues. He said we will come to know in the days to come if this is real change of heart or just a political gimmick. He said it is good that the government has finally realised that opposition has an indispensable role in running the affairs of a government under a democratic dispensation. Zubair said the opposition is ready to work on charter of economy but the government will have to stop the persecution of the opposition leadership. He said in order to improve the economy, control inflation and to provide relief to the people, the government has to change its attitude. He said generating employment and stemming inflation must be the primary objective of the government.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Murtaza Wahab said the opposition is ever ready to support the government in pulling the country from the severe crisis. He said our dilemma is that one day a minister says something and the next day the prime minister something different. Murtaza said opposition is prepared to support the government and the parliamentary system in improving economy, providing relief to the common man and fighting terrorism, provided the government let the NAB and accountability courts work on their own.