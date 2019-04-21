close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
AFP
April 21, 2019

Bayern snatch crucial 1-0 win

Sports

AFP
April 21, 2019

BERLIN: Niklas Suele’s late goal saw Bayern Munich break a brave resistance from ten-man Werder Bremen to snatch a crucial 1-0 win and stay ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race. Bayern toiled in the searing Bavarian sun against Bremen, eventually grinding out the victory to go four points clear at the top of the table overnight. “It would have been nice if we had taken more of our chances, but we deserved to win,” Bayern coach Niko Kovac told Sky. The win puts pressure on title rivals Dortmund, who need to win a tough away game in Freiburg on Sunday if they are to remain within a point of Bayern. Bremen held Bayern at bay for much of the game, but suffered a lethal blow just before the hour mark, when Milos Veljkovic was sent off for a second yellow card. Chances came and went for Bayern as the clock ticked down, until Suele finally broke through with a deflected shot from the edge of the area 15 minutes from time.

