close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

Seniors Cricket Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

LAHORE: Income Tax Seniors beat Naseem Majeed Seniors Faisalabad by 48 runs in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Race Course Park Cricket ground and qualified for the semifinal.

Scores: Income Tax Seniors 245/9 after 30 overs (M Younas 74, Khurram Siddique 67, Munir Shah 22, Naseer Ahmad 20 and M Islam 16. Khalid Mehmood 3/32, Liaqat Ali 3/32).

Naseem Majeed Seniors 193 all out after 29.2 overs (Liaqat Ali 67, Ahmad Hussain 36, Shahid Malik 33 and Ahmad Masood 26 Runs. Qadeer Khan 2/22). Qaiser Waheed and M Kaleem were umpires and Zahoor Alam was the scorer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports