tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Income Tax Seniors beat Naseem Majeed Seniors Faisalabad by 48 runs in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Race Course Park Cricket ground and qualified for the semifinal.
Scores: Income Tax Seniors 245/9 after 30 overs (M Younas 74, Khurram Siddique 67, Munir Shah 22, Naseer Ahmad 20 and M Islam 16. Khalid Mehmood 3/32, Liaqat Ali 3/32).
Naseem Majeed Seniors 193 all out after 29.2 overs (Liaqat Ali 67, Ahmad Hussain 36, Shahid Malik 33 and Ahmad Masood 26 Runs. Qadeer Khan 2/22). Qaiser Waheed and M Kaleem were umpires and Zahoor Alam was the scorer.
LAHORE: Income Tax Seniors beat Naseem Majeed Seniors Faisalabad by 48 runs in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Race Course Park Cricket ground and qualified for the semifinal.
Scores: Income Tax Seniors 245/9 after 30 overs (M Younas 74, Khurram Siddique 67, Munir Shah 22, Naseer Ahmad 20 and M Islam 16. Khalid Mehmood 3/32, Liaqat Ali 3/32).
Naseem Majeed Seniors 193 all out after 29.2 overs (Liaqat Ali 67, Ahmad Hussain 36, Shahid Malik 33 and Ahmad Masood 26 Runs. Qadeer Khan 2/22). Qaiser Waheed and M Kaleem were umpires and Zahoor Alam was the scorer.