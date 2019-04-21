Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Income Tax Seniors beat Naseem Majeed Seniors Faisalabad by 48 runs in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Race Course Park Cricket ground and qualified for the semifinal.

Scores: Income Tax Seniors 245/9 after 30 overs (M Younas 74, Khurram Siddique 67, Munir Shah 22, Naseer Ahmad 20 and M Islam 16. Khalid Mehmood 3/32, Liaqat Ali 3/32).

Naseem Majeed Seniors 193 all out after 29.2 overs (Liaqat Ali 67, Ahmad Hussain 36, Shahid Malik 33 and Ahmad Masood 26 Runs. Qadeer Khan 2/22). Qaiser Waheed and M Kaleem were umpires and Zahoor Alam was the scorer.