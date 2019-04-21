2nd straight win for Omar Associates

KARACHI: Omar Associates made a stunning fightback to record their second straight win to brighten their semi-finals chances when they overwhelmed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) by seven wickets on the third and final day of their second round Patron’s Trophy Grade-II outing here at the SBP Ground on Saturday.

After having gained a 38-run lead CAA resumed their second innings at 35-5 and were folded for 77 to set a 116-run target for Omar Associates who achieved it in 30 overs for the loss of three wickets. Fahadis Bukhari scored 42 not out, striking seven fours from 74 balls. Mirza Ahsan got 2-55. Earlier Ashfaq Ahmed top-scored in CAA’s second innings with 28. Spinner Mohammad Irfan got 4-11, for excellent 9-111 match-haul. CAA posted 262-9 in their first innings. In response, Omar Associates piled-up 224 all out. Kashif Sohail and Abdul Karim supervised the match.

Meanwhile in Pool B outing at Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura, Ghani Glass romped to their first win from two outings when they routed Candyland by ten wickets. After being forced to follow-on Candyland perished for 216 after resuming their second innings at 185-9 to set a 14-run target for Ghani Glass who got it in five overs without losing a wicket.

Ghani Glass piled-up 394 all out in their first innings. In reply, Candyland accumulated 191.

Aftab Gilani and Saifullah Khan officiated the game as umpires. At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad the match between Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) ended in a draw with the former securing three points due to first innings lead. In response to HEC’s first innings total of 266 all out PQA were bowled out for 144 with Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor blasting 94 off 131 balls, striking 12 fours and one six. Mohammad Sami made 20. Mamoon Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with 6-26. Asfand Mehran got 2-25. After having gained a 122-run lead HEC scored 113-3 till end of the game in the second innings.

M Faiq chipped in with 46 which came off 54 balls and had six fours. Haris Kamal claimed 2-26. Abdul Wasay and Abrar Ahmed supervised the game. The Pool C outing between Army and PAF also ended in a draw at the Army Cricket Ground Rawalpindi.

In response to Army’s first innings total of 237, PAF reached 245-7 till end of the match.

Umair Masood struck 68 not out, hitting five fours and one six. M Naqash chipped in with 61 off 59 balls, hammering ten fours.

Earlier Army resumed their first innings at 125-5 and were folded for 237 with Shoaib Khan scoring 54. Qadir Khan chipped in with 48 and M Fahad made 35. M Ismail and Arish Ali Khan got three wickets each.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, the clash between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also did not yield any result with the bankers taking three points due to first innings lead.

In respose to PIA’s first innings score of 230-7 SBP resumed their innings at 99-3 and went on to post 279-8 in the allotted 83 overs. Syed Saad Ali top-scored 83 which came off 73 balls and had 11 fours. Rizwan Hussain made 46 off 71 balls, striking six fours. Tahir Khan got 4-75.

PIA scored 51-3 in their second innings till end of the show. Nasar Khan and Raweed Khan supervised the match. In Pool D outing at Railways Stadium Lahore, Sabir’s Poultry defeated Railways by nine wickets, their first win in the 16-team event. Sabir’s Poultry chased the 94-run target in 16 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Imran Dogar once again batted superbly, making unbeaten 59, having hit nine fours in his run-a-ball knock.

After having conceded a 10-run lead, Railways perished for 103 in their second innings to set an easy target for the oppositions. Hamza Nazar made 37 and Ahsan Bhatt chipped in with 20.

Nisar Ahmed got 6-28 and Manzoor Khan captured 4-28. Railways scored 200 all out in their first innings. In response, Sabir’s Poultry piled-up 210 all out.

The outing between K-Electric and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ended in a draw with the former securing three points due to first innings lead at the LCCA Ground Lahore.

In response to K-Electric’s first innings total of 402-8 KPT were skittled out for 116 with Shah Ali Zafar scoring 23 not out. Waqar Anwar and Asad Raza got three wickets each. Javed Ashraf and Qaisar Khan supervised the show.