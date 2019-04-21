Mani attends book-launching ceremony

LAHORE: A book ‘Another Perspective’ was launched in Lahore at a ceremony that was attended by Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani author of book Taher Memon, co-author Salim Pervez, LCCI President Almas Hyder and people from different walks of life.

All earnings from the book will be donated to Hoonermand Foundation, an organization working to elevate the families who are below poverty level and transition them to a decent standard of living.

The developing days of Pakistan cricket were showcased in a book titled ‘Another Perspective’, with writers making a sublime attempt to highlight the evolution and transformation of the game to the modern day cricket. The book ‘Another Perspective’ has now become a part of the British Library.

“A book communicates knowledge, and not only knowledge but wisdom of all kinds. “The more you read, the more well-read you are”. In simple terms what this means is that the more you read the more exposed you are, your attitudes, your ideas and your imagination changes”, the speakers said.

“This has spurred me to bring to the fore a story of that off the field efforts,” Taher Memon said, while presenting introduction of his book in the company of leading sports related personalities.

“It has always been a challenge for me to organize matches. These real servers of the game worked day and night to ensure that we organise international matches in the best possible way. We almost started from scratch and developed every bit that helped the game of cricket flourish in the country.”

Taher Memon mentioned the lack of facilities that were there from 1977 to 1998. He admitted that as a marketing man who helped initiating the famous Wills Cup and a leading organizer it had always been his endeavor to complete the job in a professional way. Memon added that all these things were depicted in a book that would surely help the future policymakers to see as from where they had started. LCCI President Almas Hyder hailed Memon as a true professional marketing man and practically proved that marketing can do miracles in all sectors whether it is business or sports.