Lowry takes slim lead

LOS ANGELES: Ireland’s Shane Lowry led by one stroke with two holes left after darkness suspended play in a rain-delayed second round of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage. Lowry was at nine-under par just one stroke ahead of Trey Mullinax who finished his round with a three-under 68 at the Harbour Town course.
