close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 21, 2019

Lowry takes slim lead

Sports

AFP
April 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Ireland’s Shane Lowry led by one stroke with two holes left after darkness suspended play in a rain-delayed second round of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage. Lowry was at nine-under par just one stroke ahead of Trey Mullinax who finished his round with a three-under 68 at the Harbour Town course.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports