Shadab keen to become best all-rounder of WC

LAHORE: Pakistan young leg-spinner Shadab Khan has a desire to surprise the cricket world in the upcoming cricketing World Cup with his all round show.

“I’d like to emerge as the best all-rounder of the tournament, which is why I am concentrating on my batting as well. I feel we are capable of defeating any team at the World Cup,” he said while talking to media on Saturday.

Leg-spinner hopes that the team will play as a unit and bring the World Cup glory to Pakistan once again. “We are ready to face challenges. Everyone in the team is desperate to lift the coveted World Cup,” said Shadab who believes that Pakistan team has the ability to overcome arch-rivals India despite immense pressure. Meanwhile, Pakistan veteran batsman Shoaib Malik who will be representing his country in his ‘last World Cup’ wanted to see his side clinch the title. “This will be my last World Cup and I want Pakistan to win it. I believe there is a fantastic combination of young and senior players in this squad,” said Malik. Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to depart for England on April 23 to participate in the ICC World Cup 2019. They are also expected to participate in a One Day International (ODI) series, prior the tournament.