Henderson tied for lead at Lotte C’ship

OAHU, United States: Canada’s Brooke Henderson took another step towards defending her title, firing a three-under 69 for a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Lotte Championship.

The 21-year-old Henderson is tied with American Nelly Korda who had a 71 to reach a total of 14-under 202 on the Ko Olina Golf Club course.

“It was really windy today,” said Henderson, who is trying to equal Canadian legend Sandra Post for the most US LPGA Tour wins by a Canuck with eight. “Really had to stay patient.”

Korda rolled in birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 16, before dropping a stroke on 18.

Australia’s Lee Min-jee and second-round leader Ji Eun-hee of South Korea were one shot back at 13-under.

Lee, who won this tournament three years ago, had a 70. She was bogey-free and chipped in for eagle on the fifth hole. Ji shot 74 after opening with rounds of 65 and 74.

Ariya Jutanugarn was one of three Thai golfers in the top 16. She shot a 66 to surge from nine back to two.

Her sister Moriya Jutanugarn is tied for 11th and Pajaree Anannarukarn is tied for eighth after shooting a 69.

Lotte Championship scores (Par 72, USA unless stated):

202 - Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) 65-68-69, Nelly Korda 63-68-71

203 - Lee Min-jee (AUS) 67-66-70, Ji Eun-Hee (KOR) 64-65-74

204 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 67-71-66

206 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 65-71-70

207 - Azahara Munoz (ESP) 68-66-73

208 - Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-73-67, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 68-71-69, Ko Jin-Young (KOR) 69-69-70

209 - Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 67-67-75, Danielle Kang 67-73-69, Stacy Lewis 71-67-71, Giulia Molinaro (ITA) 70-68-71, Maria Torres (PUR) 70-68-71.