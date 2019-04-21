close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 21, 2019

US authorities arrest man linked to N Korea embassy raid

World

AFP
April 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: US authorities have arrested a former marine in connection with a mysterious February raid on North Korea’s embassy in Spain during which masked assailants roughed-up staff and stole computers, the Washington Post reported Saturday. Citing two sources familiar with the case, the Post said federal authorities arrested Christopher Ahn, a former US Marine and member of a group dedicated to the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A dissident organisation known as the Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) said it had orchestrated the February 22 embassy raid to highlight illicit activities rampant in North Korea’s foreign missions. It came just days before a high-stakes nuclear summit in Vietnam between Kim and US President Donald Trump that ultimately failed to reach an accord. The Post said federal agents had also searched the apartment of Adrian Hong Chang, a Mexican national who Spanish authorities said last month had led the embassy raid. An FBI spokesman referred questions on the case to the Justice Department, who declined to comment. The CCD, a dissident group believed to include high-profile North Korean defectors, said after the raid it had “shared certain information of enormous potential value with the FBI in the United States”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World