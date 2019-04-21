Hyperlipidemia in young age

Asif Raza Gill, Muhammad Afzal, Hajra Sarwar

The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of hyperlipidemia in a population .Hyperlipidemia is a noteworthy risk factor for cardiovascular disarranges. Cardiovascular disarranges or disorders are the main source of death in Pakistan.

Hyperlipidemia has high mortality and horribly in light of the fact that it is the significant risk factor for developing stroke and cardiovascular issue. TVD (Tripplevessels disease) because of hyperlipidemia is extremely uncommon in young age.

This study expects to give mindfulness about hyperlipidemia just as a refreshed information about the study of disease transmission and risk factor of hyperlipidemia.

Hyperlipidemia is a genetic disorder resulting in the accumulation of remnant particles stemming from a defective Apo E, resulting in an elevated cholesterol and triglyceride level.

The disease is caused by defective forms ofApo E that ineffectively bind to lipoprotein receptors, leading to accumulation of chylomicron and VLDL remnants. Common precipitants of hypertriglyceridemia include type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, renal failure, obesity, alcohol intake, and pregnancy.

Many medications also are known to precipitate hypertriglyceridemia, including oral contraceptives, corticosteroids, tamoxifen,antihypertensives, isotretinoin, bile acid binding resins, cyclophosphamide, antiretroviral regimens, and psychotropic medications.

A 20 year old female admitted in private hospital presented with shortness of breath and chest heaviness, patient feeling difficulty in breathing during activity. Her vital sign was temp 37C, pulse 88/m, BP 110/70mm/GH and sats 92% on room air. On admission day patient told that she feel difficulty in breathing and chest pain when walk and peripheries got sinoused.

Then done patient ECG, ECG is normal and cardia profile is normal according to ECG interpitations. Assess the patient completely no any abnormality seen such as pedal enema, advintiouse sound fint through auscultation.

On physically examination patient have fat deposit patches on whole body, it is very surprising and very different finding which don’t appear commonly in young age, and this very rare case according to doctor, then take patient past and family history, patient having familial hypercholesterolemia in her family history.

Patient father and her two brothers are cardia patient, Patient is under treatment of CCU doctor and according to his order send patients investigations labs, patient labs are normal except LDL and cholesterol level, LDL 572, AND TOTAL LIPIDS 639 which are abnormal.An ordinary lipid profile comprises of the accompanying levels.

Total cholesterol: under 200,LDL: under 100,HDL: more noteworthy than 40 for male, more prominent than 50 for females (higher is surprisingly better).ECHO done and according to echo report there are normal heart values working well , then patient angiography done and findings of angiography are patient have triple vessels disease.

It is very shocking for all medical team because it is very rare in young age. Sift the patient in cadiacicu and treatment start under the supervision of all medial staff team.

DIAGNOSE: Tripplevessels disease due toHyperlipidemia. The reasons for hyperlipidemia can be because of Genetic components.

Our patient was on an oral contraceptive but had a previously abnormal lipid profile on this medication, so we do not believe it is the “second hit” that caused the clinical manifestation of her disease.

Severe hypertriglyceridemia has been described with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Some speculate that systemic inflammation may lead to disordered lipolysis and hypertriglyceridemia in SLE.Additionally, autoimmune hyperlipidemia has been described.

We postulate that the same mechanism may have precipitated the hypertriglyceridemia in our patient. Alternatively, it may have been the combination of medications used to treat her pruritus that was the “second hit” that unmasked her type III hyperlipidemia.

We also believe our patient had an element of lipoprotein X (Lp-X). Her degree of hypercholesterolemia was out of proportion to the elevation of her Apo B level (Apo B level of 267 mg/ dL with a simultaneous total cholesterol level of 1,765 mg/dL).

In contrast to type III hyperlipidemia, Lp-X is usually not associated with premature coronary disease and some believe it may even have anti-oxidant LDL activity.

Our patient had a positive coronary calcium score and it may have been the development of Lp-X that leads the coronary atherosclerosis usually seen with elevated Apo B levels.This case illustrates the complexities in the diagnosis and management of dual lipid disorders and the importance of the identification of a “second hit” in type III hyperlipidemia.

