Sun Apr 21, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
April 21, 2019

Death toll from Congo boat accident rises to 40: interior minister

World

MD
Monitoring Desk
April 21, 2019

KINSHASA: Twenty-seven more people have been found dead from a boat accident on Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, bringing the total death toll to 40, interim interior minister Basile Olongo told foreign media on Saturday.

The bodies were discovered across the border on the eastern shore of the lake in Rwanda, Olongo said. The boat was carrying nearly 200 people when it capsized. Over 100 remain missing.

